Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 243.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after purchasing an additional 291,939 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 322.5% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,269,064 shares of company stock valued at $102,207,411 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $83.40. 56,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,966. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.72.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

