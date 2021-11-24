Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to report sales of $48.04 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported sales of $23.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full-year sales of $141.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.85 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $177.17 million, with estimates ranging from $159.52 million to $205.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,236,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 173,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 94.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

KRP traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 112,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,365. The company has a market cap of $872.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.87. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $15.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently -92.50%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

