Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.18 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

