Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

