Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011725 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.00884793 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

