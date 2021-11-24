KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $33.95. 34,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.