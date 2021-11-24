Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $11,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

