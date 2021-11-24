Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.40, with a volume of 11705 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.29.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after buying an additional 3,303,565 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,857,000 after buying an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,652,000 after buying an additional 754,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,152,000 after buying an additional 493,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $11,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
