Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 5.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

