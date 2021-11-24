Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,214.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 55,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 655.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000.

SPHB stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.46. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $83.16.

