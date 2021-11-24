Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 176.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 138,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 88,426 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $70.09 and a 12-month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

