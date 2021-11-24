Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

