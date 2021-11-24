Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,166 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $60.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.