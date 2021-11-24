Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Upgraded to Outperform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kuaishou Technology from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kuaishou Technology has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.89.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

