Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Down 4.2%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.17 and last traded at $66.53. 1,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 59,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $634.51 million, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.31.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 35.93% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

