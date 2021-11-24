Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) & INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head to Head Analysis

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) and Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INDUS Realty Trust -40.95% -6.07% -2.85% Land Securities Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Land Securities Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

INDUS Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $76.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Land Securities Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.9% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Land Securities Group has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INDUS Realty Trust and Land Securities Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 20.41 -$11.06 million ($2.69) -27.88 Land Securities Group $830.75 million 8.83 -$1.82 billion N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Land Securities Group.

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Land Securities Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London. The Regional Retail segment includes all regional shopping centres and shops outside London and outlets. The Urban Opportunities segment includes assets for capital investment. The Subscale Sectors segment mainly includes assets that will not be a focus for capital investment and consists of leisure and hotel assets and retail parks. The company was founded by Harold Samuel on February 15, 1944 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.