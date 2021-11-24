Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 73,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 44.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,956 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,911 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 257.2% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 624,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,810,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

