Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Purchases $41,350.00 in Stock

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LSEA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,546. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. Landsea Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.15.
Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.
About Landsea Homes
Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.