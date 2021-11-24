Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading Down 5.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)’s stock price dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.68.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

