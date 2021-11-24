LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Insider Jamie Schnur Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jamie Schnur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of LCI Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $235,500.00.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $158.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.03. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $122.99 and a 52-week high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.60.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

