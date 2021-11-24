Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 22,796 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 6.1% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $93.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $72.82 and a 52-week high of $98.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

