Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

VO stock opened at $255.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $197.80 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

