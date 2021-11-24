Legacy Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.2% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $160.69 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $167.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

