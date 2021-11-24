Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

