LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.66 Million

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce sales of $247.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.61 million. LendingClub reported sales of $75.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year sales of $804.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $801.10 million to $806.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,361,000 after buying an additional 590,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LC stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 2.08. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.80.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

