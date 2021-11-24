Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 26.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

