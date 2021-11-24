Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,480 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.6% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 243,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,613,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,594,000 after buying an additional 548,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,558,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,734,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

