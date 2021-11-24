LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 38.73% and a net margin of 21.19%.

LX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,094,000 after acquiring an additional 264,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.9% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 85,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,287,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 141,690 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,710,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,521 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $853.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

