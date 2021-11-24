Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Lexington Realty Trust traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 22654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

