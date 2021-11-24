Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

LICY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,217,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,752,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth about $585,000.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

