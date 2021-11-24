Liberum Capital Cuts Genus (LON:GNS) Price Target to GBX 5,740

Genus (LON:GNS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

Genus stock opened at GBX 4,492 ($58.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. Genus has a 52 week low of GBX 3,896 ($50.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,310 ($82.44). The company has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,495.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,389.19.

Get Genus alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of Genus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.