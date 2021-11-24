Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)

AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.19% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ABDP opened at GBX 1,550 ($20.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £350.64 million and a P/E ratio of 121.09. AB Dynamics has a one year low of GBX 1,520 ($19.86) and a one year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,827.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,984.42.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

