Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifestyle International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LFSYY opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Lifestyle International has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15.

Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and operation of department stores. Its other activities include retailing business, property development, and property investment. The company was founded on December 29, 2003 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.