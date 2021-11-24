LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.67 Million

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to report sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.60 million. LightPath Technologies posted sales of $9.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.63 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $46.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. TheStreet cut LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $2.80 to $3.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 27.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPTH stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 377,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,054. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

