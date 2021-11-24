Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. 2,976,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,893. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

