Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$104.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) has been assigned a C$104.00 price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSPD. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$145.00 price objective for the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$115.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.14.

Shares of LSPD traded up C$3.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$70.86. 1,112,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,849. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of C$61.85 and a twelve month high of C$165.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$109.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.64.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

