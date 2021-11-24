LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $50.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $127.29 million for the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.