LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Billion

Analysts forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce $3.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

LKQ opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after acquiring an additional 347,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,618,000 after buying an additional 382,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.