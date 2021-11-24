Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$14.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. Lonking has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.62.
Lonking Company Profile
