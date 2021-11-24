Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LKHLY remained flat at $$14.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27. Lonking has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.62.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment.

