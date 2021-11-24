Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 11.1% This Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $25.93 million and $2.85 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00067161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00071169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.22 or 0.07355833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00086350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,696.65 or 0.99720046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

