Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.65.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.