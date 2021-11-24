Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 9,000 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 38.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after buying an additional 726,184 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 48.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after buying an additional 706,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 23.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,751,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,192,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after buying an additional 475,648 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $38.25.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 26.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

In related news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

