Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 47,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 682,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,845,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 36,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $579,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock worth $825,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $170.80 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $173.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 246.60%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

