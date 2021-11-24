Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

In other news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

