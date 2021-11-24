Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 114.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 89.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 44.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.85. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.06.

In other Lumentum news, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 10,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $991,472.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,410 shares of company stock worth $4,167,454. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

