Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after acquiring an additional 228,566 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vontier by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vontier by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 57,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,140,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

NYSE VNT opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.85. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. Vontier had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 154.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.