Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 414.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRCL opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

