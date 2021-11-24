Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Trading Down 9.1% After Insider Selling

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $73.60 and last traded at $73.60. 5,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 391,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.96.

Specifically, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $5,344,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $36,849,871 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 348.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $2,551,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $9,078,000. Finally, Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 127.5% during the third quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

