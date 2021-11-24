LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,855 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 23.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 151,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 665,299 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $5.61.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLNW. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

