Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Downgraded by Cheuvreux

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LNDNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

