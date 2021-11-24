Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.30.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.87. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

